$12,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Honda CR-V
SE
2016 Honda CR-V
SE
Location
Streetside Motors Inc.
5003 Bank St, oOtawa, ON K1X 1G8
343-777-7870
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
180,000KM
VIN 2HKRM4H4XGH124249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance and warranty are available! Please email at info@streetsidemotors.ca to book your appointment for test drive or give us a call at 343-777-7870. For more information, please visit our website streetsidemotors.ca.
Call us today or to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $899.
Call us today or to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $899.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Streetside Motors Inc.
5003 Bank St, oOtawa, ON K1X 1G8
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$12,995
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Streetside Motors Inc.
343-777-7870
2016 Honda CR-V