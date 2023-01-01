Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

77,440 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-610-0893

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Location

The Humberview Group

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

877-610-0893

  1. 10027023
  2. 10027023
  3. 10027023
  4. 10027023
  5. 10027023
  6. 10027023
  7. 10027023
  8. 10027023
  9. 10027023
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
77,440KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10027023
  • Stock #: H23039A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,440 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Honda Civic EX
 77,440 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q8 55 Prog...
 45,445 KM
$59,890 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A5 45 Prog...
 41,816 KM
$40,890 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Orangeville Honda

207187 Highway 9 East, Orangeville, ON L9W 6J1

Call Dealer

877-610-XXXX

(click to show)

877-610-0893

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory