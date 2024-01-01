Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! Silver 2015 Buick Encore Convenience 4D Sport Utility FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Reviews: * Owners tend to report that the Encore is cheerful to drive, easy to zip around in, flexible, and sufficiently roomy for four average-sized adults and a load of groceries. Tech-based features are easy to interface with, and many owners appreciate the added confidence of the OnStar system when travelling. In terms of all aspects of delivering a comfortable, relaxed, and easy-driving experience, the Encore seems to have impressed its owner community. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick

2015 Buick Encore

96,027 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Buick Encore

FWD 4dr Convenience | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Buick Encore

FWD 4dr Convenience | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 11317327
  2. 11317327
  3. 11317327
  4. 11317327
  5. 11317327
  6. 11317327
  7. 11317327
  8. 11317327
  9. 11317327
  10. 11317327
  11. 11317327
  12. 11317327
  13. 11317327
  14. 11317327
  15. 11317327
  16. 11317327
  17. 11317327
  18. 11317327
  19. 11317327
  20. 11317327
  21. 11317327
  22. 11317327
  23. 11317327
  24. 11317327
  25. 11317327
  26. 11317327
  27. 11317327
  28. 11317327
  29. 11317327
  30. 11317327
  31. 11317327
  32. 11317327
  33. 11317327
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,027KM
Used
VIN KL4CJASBXFB039457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Silver 2015 Buick Encore Convenience 4D Sport Utility FWD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.


Reviews:
* Owners tend to report that the Encore is cheerful to drive, easy to zip around in, flexible, and sufficiently roomy for four average-sized adults and a load of groceries. Tech-based features are easy to interface with, and many owners appreciate the added confidence of the OnStar system when travelling. In terms of all aspects of delivering a comfortable, relaxed, and easy-driving experience, the Encore seems to have impressed its owner community. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2018 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLE w-SLE-2 | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Orillia, ON
2018 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLE w-SLE-2 | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA 87,033 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr Summit | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV for sale in Orillia, ON
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr Summit | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV 88,554 KM $31,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH for sale in Orillia, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH 135,205 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Encore