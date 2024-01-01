Menu
<p>Stylish low kilometer fuel efficient little hatchback - Sold certified and available now.</p><p>High Value Features:</p><p>Low kilometer</p><p>Eco</p><p>Bluetooth </p><p>USB port</p><p>Satellite radio</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Cruise control</p><p>A/C</p><p>Telescoping steering wheel</p><p>Height adjustable drivers seat</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p>Financing options and extended warranties available.</p>

2015 Kia Rio

73,134 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto LX+ ECO, LOW KM'S, B.TOOTH, H/SEATS

2015 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto LX+ ECO, LOW KM'S, B.TOOTH, H/SEATS

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,134KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KNADM5A36F6987475

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,134 KM

Stylish low kilometer fuel efficient little hatchback - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

Low kilometer

Eco

Bluetooth 

USB port

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Cruise control

A/C

Telescoping steering wheel

Height adjustable drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Window & Child safety locks

Financing options and extended warranties available.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2015 Kia Rio