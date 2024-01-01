$17,510+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
Traction intégrale 4 portes SV
2016 Nissan Rogue
Traction intégrale 4 portes SV
Location
Experience Nissan
77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2
705-325-3355
$17,510
+ taxes & licensing
125,616KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV2GC895427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2427A
- Mileage 125,616 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
Power Heated Outside Mirrors
77 Commerce Rd.
Orillia.
Only 125
600 kms on this 2016 Nissan Rogue SV All-Wheel Drive! Accident free
Dark Blue exterior
Charcoal Cloth interior
Divide-N-Hide Cargo System. Check it out today at Experience Nissan
Experience Nissan
77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2
$17,510
+ taxes & licensing
Experience Nissan
705-325-3355
2016 Nissan Rogue