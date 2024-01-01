Menu
https://www.experiencenissanorillia.ca/used/Nissan-Rogue-2016-id10470831.html

2016 Nissan Rogue

125,616 KM

$17,510

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue

Traction intégrale 4 portes SV

2016 Nissan Rogue

Traction intégrale 4 portes SV

Location

Experience Nissan

77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2

705-325-3355

$17,510

+ taxes & licensing

125,616KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV2GC895427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2427A
  • Mileage 125,616 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM/CD

Additional Features

Power Heated Outside Mirrors
77 Commerce Rd.
Orillia.
Only 125
600 kms on this 2016 Nissan Rogue SV All-Wheel Drive! Accident free
Dark Blue exterior
Charcoal Cloth interior
Divide-N-Hide Cargo System. Check it out today at Experience Nissan

Experience Nissan

Experience Nissan

77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2

705-325-3355

$17,510

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Nissan

705-325-3355

2016 Nissan Rogue