<p>Excellent value in this 2019 Nissan Rogue S Front-Wheel Drive in Glacier White with Charcoal Cloth interior</p> <a href=https://www.experiencenissanorillia.ca/used/Nissan-Rogue-2019-id10470760.html>https://www.experiencenissanorillia.ca/used/Nissan-Rogue-2019-id10470760.html</a>

2019 Nissan Rogue

75,215 KM

$18,910

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue

S TA

2019 Nissan Rogue

S TA

Experience Nissan

77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2

705-325-3355

$18,910

+ taxes & licensing

75,215KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MT5KC706065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent value in this 2019 Nissan Rogue S Front-Wheel Drive in Glacier White with Charcoal Cloth interior


https://www.experiencenissanorillia.ca/used/Nissan-Rogue-2019-id10470760.html

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM/CD

Exterior

17" steel wheels

Safety

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind spot warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
intelligent emegency braking
Divid-N-Hide cargo system
and so much more! Test drive and drive away today!

Experience Nissan

Experience Nissan

77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2

705-325-3355

$18,910

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Nissan

705-325-3355

2019 Nissan Rogue