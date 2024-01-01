$18,910+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
S TA
2019 Nissan Rogue
S TA
Location
Experience Nissan
77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2
705-325-3355
$18,910
+ taxes & licensing
75,215KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MT5KC706065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent value in this 2019 Nissan Rogue S Front-Wheel Drive in Glacier White with Charcoal Cloth interior
https://www.experiencenissanorillia.ca/used/Nissan-Rogue-2019-id10470760.html
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM/CD
Exterior
17" steel wheels
Safety
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Blind spot warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
intelligent emegency braking
Divid-N-Hide cargo system
and so much more! Test drive and drive away today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Experience Nissan
77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2
