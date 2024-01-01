$27,510+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Rogue
Sl Ti
2020 Nissan Rogue
Sl Ti
Location
Experience Nissan
77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2
705-325-3355
$27,510
+ taxes & licensing
63,759KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV8LC792555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,759 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
and Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. Test drive this accident-free vehicle today at Experience Nissan
https://www.experiencenissanorillia.ca/used/Nissan-Rogue-2020-id10470753.html
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Additional Features
NAVI
Memory driver's seat and outside mirrors
intelligent AWD
Around-View Monitoring (Bird's-eye view cameras)
Orillia
or call 705-325-3355.
Beautifully maintained 2020 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum AWD now available for sale with under 64
000 kms! Pearl White exterior with soft Cashmere Leather interior
heated font seats and steering wheel
Nissan ProPILOT Assist with steering assist and full-range intelligent cruise
77 Commerce Dr.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Experience Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Experience Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Nissan
77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2
Call Dealer
705-325-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,510
+ taxes & licensing
Experience Nissan
705-325-3355
2020 Nissan Rogue