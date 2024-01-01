Menu
and Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. Test drive this accident-free vehicle today at Experience Nissan

2020 Nissan Rogue

63,759 KM

$27,510

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

Sl Ti

2020 Nissan Rogue

Sl Ti

Location

Experience Nissan

77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2

705-325-3355

$27,510

+ taxes & licensing

63,759KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV8LC792555

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,759 KM

and Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. Test drive this accident-free vehicle today at Experience Nissan


https://www.experiencenissanorillia.ca/used/Nissan-Rogue-2020-id10470753.html

Power Liftgate

NAVI
Memory driver's seat and outside mirrors
intelligent AWD
Around-View Monitoring (Bird's-eye view cameras)
Orillia
or call 705-325-3355.
Beautifully maintained 2020 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum AWD now available for sale with under 64
000 kms! Pearl White exterior with soft Cashmere Leather interior
heated font seats and steering wheel
Nissan ProPILOT Assist with steering assist and full-range intelligent cruise
77 Commerce Dr.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Nissan

Experience Nissan

77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2

705-325-3355

2020 Nissan Rogue