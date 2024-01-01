$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford F-150
XL Certified Long Box Truck Cap Well Maintained
2017 Ford F-150
XL Certified Long Box Truck Cap Well Maintained
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
226,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTMF1C85HKC08544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 226,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Well maintained F-150 with naturally aspirated 3.5L V6 (non-turbo) and rwd
Single cab 3 seater with 8ft box
Commercial truck cap is included
Has been well maintained
Comes Certified and includes three months warranty
Has 226k kms - Carfax Verified
Carfax shows 24 service records
Same owner since 2018
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yA1JyfO-rDg
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Single cab 3 seater with 8ft box
Commercial truck cap is included
Has been well maintained
Comes Certified and includes three months warranty
Has 226k kms - Carfax Verified
Carfax shows 24 service records
Same owner since 2018
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yA1JyfO-rDg
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Republic
2012 Honda Civic EX Certified Low Kms Well Maintained Extended Warr 142,500 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2003 BMW 5 Series 530i Loaded Low KMs No Accidents 174,900 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line Certified Loaded One Owner No Acci 136,900 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Republic
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2017 Ford F-150