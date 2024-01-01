Menu
Account
Sign In
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4D Crew Cab 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HEMI 6.4L V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2017 RAM 2500

107,904 KM

Details Description

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 2500

**AS IS** 4WD Crew Cab 149 Power Wagon **AS IS**

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 2500

**AS IS** 4WD Crew Cab 149 Power Wagon **AS IS**

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 10981274
  2. 10981274
  3. 10981274
  4. 10981274
  5. 10981274
  6. 10981274
  7. 10981274
  8. 10981274
  9. 10981274
  10. 10981274
  11. 10981274
  12. 10981274
  13. 10981274
  14. 10981274
  15. 10981274
  16. 10981274
  17. 10981274
  18. 10981274
  19. 10981274
  20. 10981274
  21. 10981274
  22. 10981274
  23. 10981274
  24. 10981274
  25. 10981274
  26. 10981274
  27. 10981274
  28. 10981274
  29. 10981274
  30. 10981274
  31. 10981274
  32. 10981274
  33. 10981274
  34. 10981274
  35. 10981274
  36. 10981274
  37. 10981274
  38. 10981274
  39. 10981274
  40. 10981274
  41. 10981274
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
107,904KM
Used
VIN 3C6TR5EJ3HG636007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8110A
  • Mileage 107,904 KM

Vehicle Description

Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4D Crew Cab 4WD
6-Speed Automatic HEMI 6.4L V8 w/FuelSaver MDS


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2017 RAM 2500 **AS IS** 4WD Crew Cab 149 Power Wagon **AS IS** for sale in Orillia, ON
2017 RAM 2500 **AS IS** 4WD Crew Cab 149 Power Wagon **AS IS** 107,904 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Venue Essential IVT for sale in Orillia, ON
2020 Hyundai Venue Essential IVT 32,535 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT for sale in Orillia, ON
2023 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT 29,185 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 2500