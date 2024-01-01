Menu
Recent Arrival! G7q1-Nightfall Gre 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4D Sport Utility FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.5L DOHC Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

70,215 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

| REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

| REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,215KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXHEV7K6211409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour G7Q1-Nightfall Gre
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


G7q1-Nightfall Gre 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4D Sport Utility FWD
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 1.5L DOHC


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
2019 Chevrolet Equinox