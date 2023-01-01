$59,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit 4x4, LOW KM'S,HEMI,LOADED WITH OPTIONS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9907808
- VIN: 1C4RJFJT5MC891486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,096 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful low kilometer 4X4 5.7L Hemi Summit edition loaded with options - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low KM's
4X4, Hemi
Eco/Sport modes
Remote start
Rear view camera, Front & Rear sensors
Blind-Spot alert
Lane Sense system
Forward collision warning
Panoramic roof
Power tailgate
Navigation
Bluetooth, USB port, Satellite
Leather interior
Heated seats & Steering wheel
Ventilated seats
Adaptive cruise control
Dual climate control
Power seats
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.