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2018 Subaru Forester
2.5i CVT - Heated Seats
2018 Subaru Forester
2.5i CVT - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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VIN JF2SJEBC4JH424683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260187A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, STARLINK!
Designed with an active lifestyle in mind, the 2018 Subaru Forester is a great place to start your adventure. This 2018 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Subaru Forester is well-prepared to keep up with your life, from planned vacations to spontaneous hiking trips. The wide cargo area can accommodate four large suitcases and even the bulkiest of adventure gear. This Subaru Forester boasts an unbeatable combination of all-road and all-weather capability, superior reliability, advanced safety features, exceptional value and sheer driving enjoyment.
It's Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Forester's trim level is 2.5i CVT. This Forester comes with a 6.2 inch infotainment system with built in touchscreen, smartphone integration and STARLINK apps and services. You'll also receive a rear view camera and heated front seats for added convenience, air conditioning to keep you cool on hot summer days, SiriusXM, cruise control and power windows plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, STARLINK, SiriusXM.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Designed with an active lifestyle in mind, the 2018 Subaru Forester is a great place to start your adventure. This 2018 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Subaru Forester is well-prepared to keep up with your life, from planned vacations to spontaneous hiking trips. The wide cargo area can accommodate four large suitcases and even the bulkiest of adventure gear. This Subaru Forester boasts an unbeatable combination of all-road and all-weather capability, superior reliability, advanced safety features, exceptional value and sheer driving enjoyment.
It's Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Forester's trim level is 2.5i CVT. This Forester comes with a 6.2 inch infotainment system with built in touchscreen, smartphone integration and STARLINK apps and services. You'll also receive a rear view camera and heated front seats for added convenience, air conditioning to keep you cool on hot summer days, SiriusXM, cruise control and power windows plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, STARLINK, SiriusXM.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
STARLINK
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2018 Subaru Forester