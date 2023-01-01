2022 Honda Civic

$36,590 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 , 9 4 3 K M Used

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: continuously variable automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Speakers: 8 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0') Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Rear cargo: liftgate Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1 Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Passenger volume: 2,735L (96.6 cu.ft.) Fuel economy highway: 6.3L/100 km Auto high-beam headlights Engine displacement: 1.5 L Configurable Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1) Primary LCD size: 7.0 Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Emergency communication system: HondaLink Remote engine start: keyfob Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Traffic sign information Limited slip differential: brake actuated Proximity key: doors and push button start Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3) Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52) Exterior body width: 1,801mm (70.9) Front hiproom: 1,380mm (54.3) Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4) Fuel tank capacity: 46.0L Fuel economy combined: 7.1L/100 km Curb weight: 1,391kg (3,067lbs) Rear shoulder room: 1,422mm (56.0) Front shoulder room: 1,447mm (57.0) Fuel economy city: 7.7L/100 km Horsepower: 180hp @ 6,000RPM Engine horsepower: 180hp @ 6,000RPM Front tires: 235/40WR18.0 Rear tires: 235/40WR18.0 Exterior height: 1,415mm (55.7) Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation Front headroom: 956mm (37.6) Blind spot: Blind Spot Information (BSI) System warning Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow Appearance: digital/analog Engine litres: 1.5L Seat Upholstery: cloth/leatherette Torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM Engine torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM Wheelbase: 2,735mm (107.7) Rear hiproom: 1,243mm (48.9) Hybrid traction battery type: none Moonroof sunshade: manual Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Exterior length: 4,529mm (178.3) Front pedestrian detection: prevention Interior rear cargo volume: 693 L (24 cu.ft.) Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 693 L (24 cu.ft.)

