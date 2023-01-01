Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Honda Civic

30,943 KM

Details Description Features

$36,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,590

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic

2022 Honda Civic

Sport CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Civic

Sport CVT

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

  1. 10401669
  2. 10401669
  3. 10401669
  4. 10401669
  5. 10401669
  6. 10401669
  7. 10401669
  8. 10401669
  9. 10401669
  10. 10401669
  11. 10401669
  12. 10401669
  13. 10401669
  14. 10401669
  15. 10401669
  16. 10401669
  17. 10401669
  18. 10401669
  19. 10401669
  20. 10401669
  21. 10401669
  22. 10401669
  23. 10401669
Contact Seller

$36,590

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30,943KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10401669
  • Stock #: H0118
  • VIN: 19XFL1H80NE400639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H0118
  • Mileage 30,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Efficient, fund and practical sport civic in great condition and comes with installed extra accessories! this five door, has smart road safety systems, smart key, remote starter, power sunroof, black alloy wheels and four disc brakes, smart cruise control, heated seats and heated steering wheel, dual climate zone and more. Call us for a viewing.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Passenger volume: 2,735L (96.6 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 6.3L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52)
Exterior body width: 1,801mm (70.9)
Front hiproom: 1,380mm (54.3)
Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4)
Fuel tank capacity: 46.0L
Fuel economy combined: 7.1L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,391kg (3,067lbs)
Rear shoulder room: 1,422mm (56.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,447mm (57.0)
Fuel economy city: 7.7L/100 km
Horsepower: 180hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 180hp @ 6,000RPM
Front tires: 235/40WR18.0
Rear tires: 235/40WR18.0
Exterior height: 1,415mm (55.7)
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Front headroom: 956mm (37.6)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Information (BSI) System warning
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 1.5L
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leatherette
Torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Engine torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Wheelbase: 2,735mm (107.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,243mm (48.9)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Exterior length: 4,529mm (178.3)
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 693 L (24 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 693 L (24 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Orleans Mitsubishi

2018 Toyota Yaris 5D...
 28,826 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Spo...
 30,943 KM
$36,590 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain AWD...
 45,929 KM
$28,977 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orleans Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

Call Dealer

613-702-XXXX

(click to show)

613-702-4412

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory