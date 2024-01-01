$67,832+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Blazer
EV RS - HUD - Cooled Seats
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$67,832
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN 3GNKDCRJ9RS162331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Gray M
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
HUD, Cooled Seats, Climate Control, DC Fast Charging, Sunroof!
For more than 80 years, the Myers Automotive Group has brought exceptional vehicles and world-class service to drivers in the Ottawa area. Myers Orleans Chevrolet Buick GMC is proud to serve Greater Ottawa, and to continue the tradition of excellence that the Myers name is known for. We are your trusted and professional choice since 1942!
This all-new Blazer EV sports menacing styling, which convey the performance capabilities it offers.
Engineered completely from scratch, this all-new Blazer EV utilizes Chevy's game-changing Ultium battery platform, and promises flexibility in charging speeds, range and performance. The interior is exceptionally spacious, with great ergonomics, plentiful tech features and incredible versatility for you and yours. Step up to this Blazer EV and experience the future of electric motoring.
This sterling gray m SUV has an automatic transmission.
Our Blazer EV's trim level is RS. This Blazer RS steps things up with a driver's head up display, ventilated and heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, upgraded aluminum wheels and upgraded exterior styling, along with great standard features such as a sizeable battery pack with DC fast charging, trailering equipment, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Infotainment duties are handled by an immersive 17.7-inch screen with Google automotive services and 5G mobile hotspot capability. Safety features include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear park assist, HD surround vision, blind zone detection, front pedestrian braking, and forward collision alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hud, Cooled Seats, Climate Control, Dc Fast Charging, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Mobile Hotspot. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
See dealer for details.
At Myers Orleans Chevrolet, you'll find an impressive inventory of brand-new Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles. But we don't stop there! We also offer an amazing array of gently-used cars, trucks, and SUVs from Chevrolet, as well as a selection of alternate-brand used vehicles from some of Canada's favourite auto makers. When you choose to shop with Myers, you're not limited to what you can find on our well-appointed lot. You've got the resources of an entire automotive group at your fingertips! Our friendly, no-pressure sales team will go through your list of must-haves, and will match you with the vehicle from Myers that checks off all the right boxes.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
License plate front mounting package
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Grille, black
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Tire, spare, none
Mirror caps, high gloss Black
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with turn signal indicators
Wheels, 21" (53.3 cm) machined-face aluminum with Black painted pockets
Tires, 275/45R21 all-season self-sealing, blackwall
Roof rails, high gloss Black
Moulding, door upper, high gloss Black, and belt, low gloss Black
Grille light bar, LED
Lighting, exterior choreography approach, walk-away, and charging
Glass, rear, deep tint
Heated wiper park (Included with (ZL5) RS Convenience and Driver Confidence Package.)
Rear Camera Washer (Included and only available with (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror.)
AutoSense Power Liftgate programmable, hands free
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
glovebox
Cargo Tie-Downs
COMPASS DISPLAY
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety Alert Seat
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Console, floor, with armrest
Wireless Phone Charging
Steering wheel, heated
Headrest, rear centre
Armrest, rear centre
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way power lumbar
Driver memory, recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, covered
Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer
Air filter, pollutant, odor and fine dust
Sensor, cabin humidity and windshield temperature
Steering wheel, wrapped, flat-bottom
Seat, rear 60/40-split, fold-flat
Steering wheel controls, audio Driver Information Centre and phone interface controls
Window, power, driver, express up and down
USB ports, 2 type-C, located on back of centre console, charge-only
Power outlet, 12-volt, located in centre console compartment
Driver Information Centre, 11" diagonal display
Lighting, interior, front, courtesy and dual reading lights
Lighting, interior, ambient, multi-colour
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Rear Park Assist
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Hitch View
Blind Zone Steering Assist
Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
Airbags, frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger, and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions. Includes Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Rear Pedestrian Alert (Included with (WPN) Convenience and Driver Confidence Package.)
Seat belt indicators, driver, front passenger and rear passengers
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions, includes front and rear seat belt pretensioners
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use
Side Bicyclist Alert (Included with (WPN) Convenience and Driver Confidence Package.)
Mechanical
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
DC Fast Charging
Electronic Precision Shift
Engine, none
Trailering provisions, wiring
Brake rotor, FNC
Dual Level Charge Cord, dual-mode, portable 120-volt (1.4 kW) and 240-volt (7.7 kW) capability, swappable NEMA 5-15 and NEMA 14-50 plugs with SAE J1772 vehicle connection
Transmission, none (electric drive unit)
Battery, Ultium Propulsion, 85 kWh Battery Rated Energy, 150 kW DC fast charging capable
Battery, 12V/60AH, 680 ENCCA
AC Charging, 11.5 kW capable
Propulsion, electric two-motor all-wheel drive (eAWD)
Emission system zero emission vehicle (ZEV)
GVWR, 6504 lbs. (2950 kg)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock disc
Brake lining, non-asbestos, organic
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Google Automotive Services capable
5G Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
HUD
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Mobile hotspot
