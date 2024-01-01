2024 Chevrolet Blazer

Rear Park Assist

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Lane Keep Assist

Following Distance Indicator

Door locks, rear child security

Rear seat reminder

Hitch Guidance

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Hitch View

Blind Zone Steering Assist

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking

Airbags, frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger, and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions. Includes Passenger Sensing System for front passenger

Rear Pedestrian Alert (Included with (WPN) Convenience and Driver Confidence Package.)

Seat belt indicators, driver, front passenger and rear passengers

Seat belts, 3-point, all positions, includes front and rear seat belt pretensioners

Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use