<p>2015 chev equinox AWD 176614 km runs and drives excellent very clean inside and out price shown includes certification safety and 6 months 10,000km warranty for more information feel free to contact Erics Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11 south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte </p>

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

176,614 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Eric's Autos

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0

705-487-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,614KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2gnfleek4f6233069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,614 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 chev equinox AWD 176614 km runs and drives excellent very clean inside and out price shown includes certification safety and 6 month's 10,000km warranty for more information feel free to contact Eric's Autos 705 487 2277 we are located midway between Barrie and Orillia on hwy 11 south at the 5th line of Oro-Medonte 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2464 Hwy 11 South, Oro Medonte, ON L0L 2E0
