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2004 Audi A4

52,975 KM

Details

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2004 Audi A4

RS200

Watch This Vehicle
14274107

2004 Audi A4

RS200

Location

Great Car Inc.

3B-100 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2

416-560-0472

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
52,975KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUZZZ8E12A109417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 9417
  • Mileage 52,975 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Great Car Inc.

Great Car Inc.

3B-100 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
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416-560-0472

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$24,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Great Car Inc.

416-560-0472

2004 Audi A4