2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Pano Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32127
- Mileage 49,409 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 12/06/2021 with an estimated $5429.73 of damage. On which a $5430 claim was made. One accident was broken out across 3 separate dates - considered as 1 accident.
