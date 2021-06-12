Menu
Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 12/06/2021 with an estimated $5429.73 of damage. On which a $5430 claim was made. One accident was broken out across 3 separate dates - considered as 1 accident.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

49,409 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Pano Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Pano Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
49,409KM
VIN 5NMS3CAA3KH027348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32127
  • Mileage 49,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
Proximity Keyless Entry
Smart Power Liftgate
Driver Attention Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
Surround view monitor
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection
Parking Distance warning
Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe