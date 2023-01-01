$12,495+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus ES 350
Premium | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 9539821
- Stock #: 277
- VIN: JTHBJ46G782232756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,574 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Dark Blue Exterior on Tan Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Rear Power Shade, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power/Heated/Cooled Seats with Lumbar Support, Woodgrain Trim Throughout, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Legendary Lexus reliability makes this 2008 Lexus ES350 an easy choice! Fully loaded with all the essential features and then some! The body is in exceptional condition and the interior has been well looked after. The car runs and drives as smoothly as it did when it left the showroom in 2008! It's that clean! Come down and check it out! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
