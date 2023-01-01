Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Lexus ES 350

122,574 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2008 Lexus ES 350

2008 Lexus ES 350

Premium | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys ++

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Lexus ES 350

Premium | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Alloys ++

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1674508011
  2. 1674508019
  3. 1674508037
  4. 1674508038
  5. 1674508049
  6. 1674508048
  7. 1674508043
  8. 1674508040
  9. 1674508041
  10. 1674508042
  11. 1674508045
  12. 1674508034
  13. 1674508048
  14. 1674508044
  15. 1674508049
  16. 1674508035
  17. 1674508045
  18. 1674508038
  19. 1674508044
  20. 1674508039
  21. 1674508047
  22. 1674508046
  23. 1674508063
  24. 1674508071
  25. 1674508067
  26. 1674508064
  27. 1674508071
  28. 1674508068
  29. 1674508072
  30. 1674508066
  31. 1674508073
  32. 1674508070
  33. 1674508067
  34. 1674508067
  35. 1674508073
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

122,574KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9539821
  • Stock #: 277
  • VIN: JTHBJ46G782232756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,574 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Dark Blue Exterior on Tan Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Rear Power Shade, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power/Heated/Cooled Seats with Lumbar Support, Woodgrain Trim Throughout, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
Legendary Lexus reliability makes this 2008 Lexus ES350 an easy choice! Fully loaded with all the essential features and then some! The body is in exceptional condition and the interior has been well looked after. The car runs and drives as smoothly as it did when it left the showroom in 2008! It's that clean! Come down and check it out! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2015 GMC Terrain SLE...
 195,311 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Edge SEL |...
 150,504 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Prius Up...
 72,385 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory