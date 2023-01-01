2010 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,989 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 9 , 6 3 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10038561

10038561 VIN: 1G1ZD5E09AF203624

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 209,630 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.