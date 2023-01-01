Menu
2010 Chevrolet Malibu

209,630 KM

Details Description Features

$6,989

+ tax & licensing
$6,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT Platinum Edition

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT Platinum Edition

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,989

+ taxes & licensing

209,630KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10038561
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5E09AF203624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,630 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

