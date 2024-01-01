$8,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,989
+ taxes & licensing
122,455KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ9CM388847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,455 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
