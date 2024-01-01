2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.


Financing available O.A.C


 R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.


 Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

122,455 KM

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

122,455KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ9CM388847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,455 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.


Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

