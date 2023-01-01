Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Rio

178,421 KM

Details Description Features

$9,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Rio

SX

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

178,421KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9500719
  • VIN: KNADN5A31D6887231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,421 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2012 Dodge Journey F...
 136,632 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 122,452 KM
$10,989 + tax & lic
2008 Saturn Outlook ...
 178,133 KM
$6,498 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory