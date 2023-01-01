2013 Kia Rio

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,989 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 4 2 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9500719

9500719 VIN: KNADN5A31D6887231

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 178,421 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.