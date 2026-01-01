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<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats ready for all your adventures? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is pleased to present this 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS, a fantastic choice for those seeking a versatile vehicle. This dark blue beauty, with its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, offers the practicality of an SUV combined with the nimble handling Mazda is known for. Whether youre navigating city streets or heading out for a weekend getaway, this CX-5 is designed to impress and perform.</p><p>With 177,345 kilometers, this CX-5 GS has been well-loved and is eager to continue serving its next owner with dependable performance. Its gasoline-powered engine and smooth automatic transmission provide an enjoyable driving experience, while the spacious interior ensures comfort for both driver and passengers. This front-wheel-drive model is perfect for everyday commuting and offers a great blend of efficiency and capability.</p><p>Here are five sizzling features that make this 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Sporty and Engaging Handling:</strong> Experience the renowned Zoom-Zoom spirit of Mazda in this CX-5, offering a dynamic and fun driving experience that sets it apart from other SUVs.</li><li><strong>Versatile Crossover Utility:</strong> Enjoy the elevated driving position and ample cargo space of an SUV, making it perfect for everything from grocery runs to carrying sports equipment.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Settle into a refined and comfortable cabin designed for all-day driving pleasure, complementing the sophisticated dark blue exterior.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly navigate traffic and enjoy a seamless driving experience with the responsive and efficient automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Sleek Dark Blue Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the attractive and timeless dark blue paint, giving this CX-5 a stylish and modern appearance.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2013 Mazda CX-5

177,345 KM

Details Description Features

$10,689

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle
14171701

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,689

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
177,345KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3ke2cexd0115327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's ready for all your adventures? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is pleased to present this 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS, a fantastic choice for those seeking a versatile vehicle. This dark blue beauty, with its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, offers the practicality of an SUV combined with the nimble handling Mazda is known for. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out for a weekend getaway, this CX-5 is designed to impress and perform.

With 177,345 kilometers, this CX-5 GS has been well-loved and is eager to continue serving its next owner with dependable performance. Its gasoline-powered engine and smooth automatic transmission provide an enjoyable driving experience, while the spacious interior ensures comfort for both driver and passengers. This front-wheel-drive model is perfect for everyday commuting and offers a great blend of efficiency and capability.

Here are five sizzling features that make this 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS a standout:

  • Sporty and Engaging Handling: Experience the renowned "Zoom-Zoom" spirit of Mazda in this CX-5, offering a dynamic and fun driving experience that sets it apart from other SUVs.
  • Versatile Crossover Utility: Enjoy the elevated driving position and ample cargo space of an SUV, making it perfect for everything from grocery runs to carrying sports equipment.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: Settle into a refined and comfortable cabin designed for all-day driving pleasure, complementing the sophisticated dark blue exterior.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly navigate traffic and enjoy a seamless driving experience with the responsive and efficient automatic transmission.
  • Sleek Dark Blue Exterior: Turn heads with the attractive and timeless dark blue paint, giving this CX-5 a stylish and modern appearance.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$10,689

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2013 Mazda CX-5