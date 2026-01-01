$10,689+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-5
GS
2013 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$10,689
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,345 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's ready for all your adventures? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is pleased to present this 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS, a fantastic choice for those seeking a versatile vehicle. This dark blue beauty, with its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, offers the practicality of an SUV combined with the nimble handling Mazda is known for. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out for a weekend getaway, this CX-5 is designed to impress and perform.
With 177,345 kilometers, this CX-5 GS has been well-loved and is eager to continue serving its next owner with dependable performance. Its gasoline-powered engine and smooth automatic transmission provide an enjoyable driving experience, while the spacious interior ensures comfort for both driver and passengers. This front-wheel-drive model is perfect for everyday commuting and offers a great blend of efficiency and capability.
Here are five sizzling features that make this 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS a standout:
- Sporty and Engaging Handling: Experience the renowned "Zoom-Zoom" spirit of Mazda in this CX-5, offering a dynamic and fun driving experience that sets it apart from other SUVs.
- Versatile Crossover Utility: Enjoy the elevated driving position and ample cargo space of an SUV, making it perfect for everything from grocery runs to carrying sports equipment.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Settle into a refined and comfortable cabin designed for all-day driving pleasure, complementing the sophisticated dark blue exterior.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly navigate traffic and enjoy a seamless driving experience with the responsive and efficient automatic transmission.
- Sleek Dark Blue Exterior: Turn heads with the attractive and timeless dark blue paint, giving this CX-5 a stylish and modern appearance.
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