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<p>Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV thats ready for your daily commute and weekend adventures? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is proud to present this sleek black 2016 Ford Escape SE. Its classic black exterior is matched by a comfortable black interior, offering a timeless and sophisticated look. As a front-wheel-drive gasoline SUV, this Escape is built to handle Canadian roads with efficiency and confidence, all while providing the practicality you expect from a 4-door crossover. With 143,379 kilometers on the odometer, this Ford Escape SE has plenty of life left to offer, making it an excellent choice for those seeking reliable transportation.</p><p>This 2016 Ford Escape SE is more than just a mode of transport; its a partner for your busy life. Whether youre navigating city streets or heading out for a spontaneous road trip, its comfortable seating and functional design make every journey enjoyable. The robust build of the Escape SE ensures a confident driving experience, and its spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Come on down to R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. and discover how this Ford Escape can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.</p><p>Here are 5 features of this 2016 Ford Escape SE that truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Perfect for everything from carpooling to weekend getaways, offering ample space and adaptability for all your needs.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior & Interior:</strong> Exudes a sharp, modern aesthetic thats both stylish and easy to maintain.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Delivers a smooth and effortless driving experience, making city driving and highway cruising a breeze.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine:</strong> Get where you need to go without breaking the bank, offering a great balance of power and economy.</li><li><strong>Practical 4-Door Configuration:</strong> Easy access for passengers and convenient loading of groceries, gear, and everything in between.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Ford Escape

143,379 KM

Details Description Features

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14171725

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
143,379KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX3GUA86858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,379 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's ready for your daily commute and weekend adventures? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is proud to present this sleek black 2016 Ford Escape SE. Its classic black exterior is matched by a comfortable black interior, offering a timeless and sophisticated look. As a front-wheel-drive gasoline SUV, this Escape is built to handle Canadian roads with efficiency and confidence, all while providing the practicality you expect from a 4-door crossover. With 143,379 kilometers on the odometer, this Ford Escape SE has plenty of life left to offer, making it an excellent choice for those seeking reliable transportation.

This 2016 Ford Escape SE is more than just a mode of transport; it's a partner for your busy life. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out for a spontaneous road trip, its comfortable seating and functional design make every journey enjoyable. The robust build of the Escape SE ensures a confident driving experience, and its spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Come on down to R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. and discover how this Ford Escape can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.

Here are 5 features of this 2016 Ford Escape SE that truly stand out:

  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Perfect for everything from carpooling to weekend getaways, offering ample space and adaptability for all your needs.
  • Sleek Black Exterior & Interior: Exudes a sharp, modern aesthetic that's both stylish and easy to maintain.
  • Automatic Transmission: Delivers a smooth and effortless driving experience, making city driving and highway cruising a breeze.
  • Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine: Get where you need to go without breaking the bank, offering a great balance of power and economy.
  • Practical 4-Door Configuration: Easy access for passengers and convenient loading of groceries, gear, and everything in between.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$8,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2016 Ford Escape