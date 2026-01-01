$8,989+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
SE
2016 Ford Escape
SE
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$8,989
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,379 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's ready for your daily commute and weekend adventures? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is proud to present this sleek black 2016 Ford Escape SE. Its classic black exterior is matched by a comfortable black interior, offering a timeless and sophisticated look. As a front-wheel-drive gasoline SUV, this Escape is built to handle Canadian roads with efficiency and confidence, all while providing the practicality you expect from a 4-door crossover. With 143,379 kilometers on the odometer, this Ford Escape SE has plenty of life left to offer, making it an excellent choice for those seeking reliable transportation.
This 2016 Ford Escape SE is more than just a mode of transport; it's a partner for your busy life. Whether you're navigating city streets or heading out for a spontaneous road trip, its comfortable seating and functional design make every journey enjoyable. The robust build of the Escape SE ensures a confident driving experience, and its spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Come on down to R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. and discover how this Ford Escape can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.
Here are 5 features of this 2016 Ford Escape SE that truly stand out:
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Perfect for everything from carpooling to weekend getaways, offering ample space and adaptability for all your needs.
- Sleek Black Exterior & Interior: Exudes a sharp, modern aesthetic that's both stylish and easy to maintain.
- Automatic Transmission: Delivers a smooth and effortless driving experience, making city driving and highway cruising a breeze.
- Fuel-Efficient Gasoline Engine: Get where you need to go without breaking the bank, offering a great balance of power and economy.
- Practical 4-Door Configuration: Easy access for passengers and convenient loading of groceries, gear, and everything in between.
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