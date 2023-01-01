2014 GMC Savana

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 1 , 9 6 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10007592

10007592 VIN: 1GTW7FCL7E1158075

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 231,969 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Additional Features Turbocharged Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.