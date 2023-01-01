Menu
2014 GMC Savana

231,969 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2014 GMC Savana

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

231,969KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10007592
  • VIN: 1GTW7FCL7E1158075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 231,969 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch

647-808-7929
