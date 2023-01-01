$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2014 GMC Savana
2014 GMC Savana
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
231,969KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10007592
- VIN: 1GTW7FCL7E1158075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 231,969 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3