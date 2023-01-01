$13,989+ tax & licensing
$13,989
+ taxes & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2014 Honda Civic
2014 Honda Civic
4dr CVT EX
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,989
+ taxes & licensing
166,931KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9588463
- VIN: 2HGFB2F50EH002712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,931 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4