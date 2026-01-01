$9,989+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Compass
NORTH
2015 Jeep Compass
NORTH
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$9,989
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,173 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian city streets or heading out for weekend adventures? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is pleased to present this pre-owned 2015 Jeep Compass North. Dressed in a sleek black exterior that complements its equally sophisticated black interior, this Compass offers a timeless look that's ready for anything. Its practical SUV/Crossover body style provides the versatility you need, while the smooth automatic transmission and efficient gasoline engine ensure a comfortable and capable drive. With a solid 135,173 kilometers on the odometer, this Jeep Compass has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.
This 2015 Jeep Compass North is more than just a mode of transportation; it's a statement of practicality and capability. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a spontaneous road trip, this vehicle is designed to adapt to your lifestyle. The four-door configuration ensures easy access for passengers and cargo alike, making it an ideal choice for individuals or small families. Come down to R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. and experience the dependable performance and comfortable ride of this well-maintained Jeep Compass.
Here are five features that truly make this 2015 Jeep Compass North stand out:
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: Effortlessly blend urban maneuverability with the practical space and higher driving position that drivers love.
- Sleek Black Exterior & Interior: Command attention with a classic, sophisticated all-black aesthetic that looks sharp in any setting.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a seamless and stress-free driving experience, perfect for both city traffic and highway cruising.
- Dependable Gasoline Engine: Experience a balanced combination of performance and fuel efficiency, ready for your daily commute and beyond.
- Four-Door Practicality: Easy access for passengers and convenient loading of groceries or gear makes everyday life a breeze.
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