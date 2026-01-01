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<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian city streets or heading out for weekend adventures? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is pleased to present this pre-owned 2015 Jeep Compass North. Dressed in a sleek black exterior that complements its equally sophisticated black interior, this Compass offers a timeless look thats ready for anything. Its practical SUV/Crossover body style provides the versatility you need, while the smooth automatic transmission and efficient gasoline engine ensure a comfortable and capable drive. With a solid 135,173 kilometers on the odometer, this Jeep Compass has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.</p><p>This 2015 Jeep Compass North is more than just a mode of transportation; its a statement of practicality and capability. Whether youre commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a spontaneous road trip, this vehicle is designed to adapt to your lifestyle. The four-door configuration ensures easy access for passengers and cargo alike, making it an ideal choice for individuals or small families. Come down to R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. and experience the dependable performance and comfortable ride of this well-maintained Jeep Compass.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this 2015 Jeep Compass North stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Effortlessly blend urban maneuverability with the practical space and higher driving position that drivers love.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior & Interior:</strong> Command attention with a classic, sophisticated all-black aesthetic that looks sharp in any setting.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a seamless and stress-free driving experience, perfect for both city traffic and highway cruising.</li><li><strong>Dependable Gasoline Engine:</strong> Experience a balanced combination of performance and fuel efficiency, ready for your daily commute and beyond.</li><li><strong>Four-Door Practicality:</strong> Easy access for passengers and convenient loading of groceries or gear makes everyday life a breeze.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Jeep Compass

135,173 KM

Details Description Features

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Watch This Vehicle
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2015 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
135,173KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJCAB3FD418266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,173 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian city streets or heading out for weekend adventures? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is pleased to present this pre-owned 2015 Jeep Compass North. Dressed in a sleek black exterior that complements its equally sophisticated black interior, this Compass offers a timeless look that's ready for anything. Its practical SUV/Crossover body style provides the versatility you need, while the smooth automatic transmission and efficient gasoline engine ensure a comfortable and capable drive. With a solid 135,173 kilometers on the odometer, this Jeep Compass has plenty of life left to offer its next owner.

This 2015 Jeep Compass North is more than just a mode of transportation; it's a statement of practicality and capability. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands, or embarking on a spontaneous road trip, this vehicle is designed to adapt to your lifestyle. The four-door configuration ensures easy access for passengers and cargo alike, making it an ideal choice for individuals or small families. Come down to R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. and experience the dependable performance and comfortable ride of this well-maintained Jeep Compass.

Here are five features that truly make this 2015 Jeep Compass North stand out:

  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: Effortlessly blend urban maneuverability with the practical space and higher driving position that drivers love.
  • Sleek Black Exterior & Interior: Command attention with a classic, sophisticated all-black aesthetic that looks sharp in any setting.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a seamless and stress-free driving experience, perfect for both city traffic and highway cruising.
  • Dependable Gasoline Engine: Experience a balanced combination of performance and fuel efficiency, ready for your daily commute and beyond.
  • Four-Door Practicality: Easy access for passengers and convenient loading of groceries or gear makes everyday life a breeze.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$9,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2015 Jeep Compass