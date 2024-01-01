Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2016 RAM ProMaster

149,773 KM

Details Description Features

$15,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM ProMaster

PRO MASTER CITY WAGON-SLT-MINT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM ProMaster

PRO MASTER CITY WAGON-SLT-MINT

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1714853608
  2. 1714853612
  3. 1714853617
  4. 1714853622
  5. 1714853626
  6. 1714853632
  7. 1714853640
  8. 1714853646
  9. 1714853653
  10. 1714853660
  11. 1714853665
  12. 1714853673
  13. 1714853678
  14. 1714853681
  15. 1714853685
  16. 1714853688
  17. 1714853691
  18. 1714853695
  19. 1714853701
  20. 1714853707
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
149,773KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFBERFDT4G6C89139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,773 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD-7 PASS-LTD-LEATHER-ROOF for sale in Oshawa, ON
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD-7 PASS-LTD-LEATHER-ROOF 186,214 KM $8,989 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit Connect XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Ford Transit Connect XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors 174,419 KM $13,489 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Savana RARE-LOW KM-FINANCING AVAIL. for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 GMC Savana RARE-LOW KM-FINANCING AVAIL. 101,187 KM $25,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2016 RAM ProMaster