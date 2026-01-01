$15,989+ taxes & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
Sport Touring
2018 Buick Encore
Sport Touring
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$15,989
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,652 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the sleek and versatile 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This black-on-black beauty is the perfect blend of sophisticated style and practical capability for your everyday adventures. Its compact SUV/Crossover design makes it ideal for navigating city streets with ease, while the all-wheel-drive system provides confidence and stability for whatever Canadian weather you encounter. With its smooth automatic transmission and comfortable four-door configuration, this Encore offers a refined driving experience that’s both enjoyable and convenient.
This 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring, with 112,652 kilometers on the odometer, is ready to impress. The Sport Touring trim signifies a focus on enhanced features and a sportier aesthetic, making it stand out from the crowd. Whether you're commuting to work, heading out for a weekend getaway, or simply running errands, this Encore is designed to adapt to your lifestyle, offering a premium feel without compromise. Come discover the exceptional value and quality that R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is known for.
Here are five features that truly make this 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring shine:
- All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from rain-slicked highways to snowy backroads, ensuring a secure and stable ride year-round.
- Sport Touring Designation: Experience a more dynamic drive and a sportier edge, setting this Encore apart with its performance-inspired styling and tuning.
- Sleek Black Exterior & Interior: Project an image of understated elegance with the classic and always-in-style all-black exterior and matching sophisticated interior.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy the perfect balance of compact agility for city driving and elevated seating for improved visibility and practical cargo space.
- Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through your commute with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission, making every journey a pleasure.
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