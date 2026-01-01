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<p>Introducing the sleek and versatile 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This black-on-black beauty is the perfect blend of sophisticated style and practical capability for your everyday adventures. Its compact SUV/Crossover design makes it ideal for navigating city streets with ease, while the all-wheel-drive system provides confidence and stability for whatever Canadian weather you encounter. With its smooth automatic transmission and comfortable four-door configuration, this Encore offers a refined driving experience that’s both enjoyable and convenient.</p><p>This 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring, with 112,652 kilometers on the odometer, is ready to impress. The Sport Touring trim signifies a focus on enhanced features and a sportier aesthetic, making it stand out from the crowd. Whether youre commuting to work, heading out for a weekend getaway, or simply running errands, this Encore is designed to adapt to your lifestyle, offering a premium feel without compromise. Come discover the exceptional value and quality that R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is known for.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring shine:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from rain-slicked highways to snowy backroads, ensuring a secure and stable ride year-round.</li><li><strong>Sport Touring Designation:</strong> Experience a more dynamic drive and a sportier edge, setting this Encore apart with its performance-inspired styling and tuning.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior & Interior:</strong> Project an image of understated elegance with the classic and always-in-style all-black exterior and matching sophisticated interior.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Enjoy the perfect balance of compact agility for city driving and elevated seating for improved visibility and practical cargo space.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly glide through your commute with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission, making every journey a pleasure.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Buick Encore

112,652 KM

Details Description Features

$15,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14530788

2018 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
112,652KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJ2SB4JB601996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,652 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the sleek and versatile 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This black-on-black beauty is the perfect blend of sophisticated style and practical capability for your everyday adventures. Its compact SUV/Crossover design makes it ideal for navigating city streets with ease, while the all-wheel-drive system provides confidence and stability for whatever Canadian weather you encounter. With its smooth automatic transmission and comfortable four-door configuration, this Encore offers a refined driving experience that’s both enjoyable and convenient.

This 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring, with 112,652 kilometers on the odometer, is ready to impress. The Sport Touring trim signifies a focus on enhanced features and a sportier aesthetic, making it stand out from the crowd. Whether you're commuting to work, heading out for a weekend getaway, or simply running errands, this Encore is designed to adapt to your lifestyle, offering a premium feel without compromise. Come discover the exceptional value and quality that R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is known for.

Here are five features that truly make this 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring shine:

  • All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from rain-slicked highways to snowy backroads, ensuring a secure and stable ride year-round.
  • Sport Touring Designation: Experience a more dynamic drive and a sportier edge, setting this Encore apart with its performance-inspired styling and tuning.
  • Sleek Black Exterior & Interior: Project an image of understated elegance with the classic and always-in-style all-black exterior and matching sophisticated interior.
  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy the perfect balance of compact agility for city driving and elevated seating for improved visibility and practical cargo space.
  • Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly glide through your commute with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission, making every journey a pleasure.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$15,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2018 Buick Encore