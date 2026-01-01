$16,989+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$16,989
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,945 KM
Vehicle Description
Embark on your next adventure with this rugged and reliable 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This versatile SUV is built for Canadian roads, offering a comfortable and spacious interior for your family and all your gear. Its sleek gray exterior is complemented by a sophisticated black interior, creating a timeless look that's ready for anything. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, this Outlander is designed to get you there in style and confidence.
With 127,945 kilometers on the odometer, this 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES has been well-traveled and is ready for many more journeys. The practical SUV/Crossover body style provides excellent utility, while the gasoline engine paired with a Variable Transmission ensures a smooth and efficient ride. The robust 4-wheel drive system means you can tackle any season with peace of mind, knowing you have the traction you need to handle snow, rain, or gravel.
Here are five features that make this 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES a standout choice:
- Go Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and explore with confidence thanks to the advanced 4-wheel drive system, providing superior traction and stability in all conditions.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect companion for family road trips, weekend getaways, or daily errands.
- Smooth & Efficient CVT Transmission: Experience a seamless driving experience with the Continuously Variable Transmission, optimizing fuel economy without sacrificing performance.
- Sleek Exterior & Interior Styling: Turn heads with the sophisticated gray exterior and relax in the refined black interior, offering a comfortable and stylish environment for every drive.
- Dependable Mitsubishi Engineering: Benefit from the renowned reliability and durability that Mitsubishi vehicles are known for, giving you peace of mind on every mile.
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