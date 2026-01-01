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<p>Embark on your next adventure with this rugged and reliable 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This versatile SUV is built for Canadian roads, offering a comfortable and spacious interior for your family and all your gear. Its sleek gray exterior is complemented by a sophisticated black interior, creating a timeless look thats ready for anything. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, this Outlander is designed to get you there in style and confidence.</p><p>With 127,945 kilometers on the odometer, this 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES has been well-traveled and is ready for many more journeys. The practical SUV/Crossover body style provides excellent utility, while the gasoline engine paired with a Variable Transmission ensures a smooth and efficient ride. The robust 4-wheel drive system means you can tackle any season with peace of mind, knowing you have the traction you need to handle snow, rain, or gravel.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES a standout choice:</p><ul><li><strong>Go Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer Canadian winters and explore with confidence thanks to the advanced 4-wheel drive system, providing superior traction and stability in all conditions.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect companion for family road trips, weekend getaways, or daily errands.</li><li><strong>Smooth & Efficient CVT Transmission:</strong> Experience a seamless driving experience with the Continuously Variable Transmission, optimizing fuel economy without sacrificing performance.</li><li><strong>Sleek Exterior & Interior Styling:</strong> Turn heads with the sophisticated gray exterior and relax in the refined black interior, offering a comfortable and stylish environment for every drive.</li><li><strong>Dependable Mitsubishi Engineering:</strong> Benefit from the renowned reliability and durability that Mitsubishi vehicles are known for, giving you peace of mind on every mile.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

127,945 KM

Details Description Features

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Watch This Vehicle
14530782.826226826?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32163

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
127,945KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A34LZ602537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,945 KM

Vehicle Description

Embark on your next adventure with this rugged and reliable 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This versatile SUV is built for Canadian roads, offering a comfortable and spacious interior for your family and all your gear. Its sleek gray exterior is complemented by a sophisticated black interior, creating a timeless look that's ready for anything. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, this Outlander is designed to get you there in style and confidence.

With 127,945 kilometers on the odometer, this 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES has been well-traveled and is ready for many more journeys. The practical SUV/Crossover body style provides excellent utility, while the gasoline engine paired with a Variable Transmission ensures a smooth and efficient ride. The robust 4-wheel drive system means you can tackle any season with peace of mind, knowing you have the traction you need to handle snow, rain, or gravel.

Here are five features that make this 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES a standout choice:

  • Go Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and explore with confidence thanks to the advanced 4-wheel drive system, providing superior traction and stability in all conditions.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect companion for family road trips, weekend getaways, or daily errands.
  • Smooth & Efficient CVT Transmission: Experience a seamless driving experience with the Continuously Variable Transmission, optimizing fuel economy without sacrificing performance.
  • Sleek Exterior & Interior Styling: Turn heads with the sophisticated gray exterior and relax in the refined black interior, offering a comfortable and stylish environment for every drive.
  • Dependable Mitsubishi Engineering: Benefit from the renowned reliability and durability that Mitsubishi vehicles are known for, giving you peace of mind on every mile.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$16,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander