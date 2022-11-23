Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

90,000 KM

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

GT Auto

GT Auto

Location

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9378712
  • Stock #: 699
  • VIN: KMHH35LE0JU008703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

IMPRESSIVE INTERIOR

AMAZING CARGO ROOM

TECH LOVERS DREAM

 

All of our vehicles are certified!!!

 

 

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

