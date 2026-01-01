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<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything Canadian roads throw at it? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is proud to present this impressive 2018 Kia Sorento LX V6. Finished in a classic white exterior with a sleek black interior, this Sorento is designed for comfort and practicality. Its spacious SUV/Crossover body style offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family adventures, daily commutes, and everything in between. With a powerful V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission and legendary all-wheel-drive capability, youll feel confident and in control no matter the weather or terrain. This Sorento is ready for its next chapter, having travelled 162,114 km and eager to continue its journey with a new owner.</p><p>This 2018 Kia Sorento LX V6 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.</p><ul><li><strong>Go Anywhere Capability with All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer Canadian winters and unpredictable road conditions with the confidence that comes from Kias robust all-wheel-drive system, ensuring superior traction and stability.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Versatile SUV Design:</strong> Enjoy the freedom of a roomy interior perfect for hauling g</li></ul>

2018 Kia Sorento

162,114 KM

Details Description Features

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Sorento

LX V6

Watch This Vehicle
14171704

2018 Kia Sorento

LX V6

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
162,114KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA55JG353423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 162,114 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything Canadian roads throw at it? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is proud to present this impressive 2018 Kia Sorento LX V6. Finished in a classic white exterior with a sleek black interior, this Sorento is designed for comfort and practicality. Its spacious SUV/Crossover body style offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family adventures, daily commutes, and everything in between. With a powerful V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission and legendary all-wheel-drive capability, you'll feel confident and in control no matter the weather or terrain. This Sorento is ready for its next chapter, having travelled 162,114 km and eager to continue its journey with a new owner.

This 2018 Kia Sorento LX V6 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.

  • Go Anywhere Capability with All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and unpredictable road conditions with the confidence that comes from Kia's robust all-wheel-drive system, ensuring superior traction and stability.
  • Spacious and Versatile SUV Design: Enjoy the freedom of a roomy interior perfect for hauling g

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$13,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2018 Kia Sorento