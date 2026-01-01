$13,989+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento
LX V6
2018 Kia Sorento
LX V6
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$13,989
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 162,114 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything Canadian roads throw at it? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is proud to present this impressive 2018 Kia Sorento LX V6. Finished in a classic white exterior with a sleek black interior, this Sorento is designed for comfort and practicality. Its spacious SUV/Crossover body style offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family adventures, daily commutes, and everything in between. With a powerful V6 engine paired with an automatic transmission and legendary all-wheel-drive capability, you'll feel confident and in control no matter the weather or terrain. This Sorento is ready for its next chapter, having travelled 162,114 km and eager to continue its journey with a new owner.
This 2018 Kia Sorento LX V6 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.
- Go Anywhere Capability with All-Wheel Drive: Conquer Canadian winters and unpredictable road conditions with the confidence that comes from Kia's robust all-wheel-drive system, ensuring superior traction and stability.
- Spacious and Versatile SUV Design: Enjoy the freedom of a roomy interior perfect for hauling g
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