$19,989+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred
2019 Buick Encore
Preferred
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$19,989
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black and cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,468 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style, versatility, and comfort with this pre-owned 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This stylish silver SUV crossover is designed for those who appreciate refined driving and practical functionality. Inside, the elegant black and cream interior creates a sophisticated and inviting atmosphere, making every journey a pleasure. With only 15,468 kilometers on the odometer, this Buick Encore Preferred is ready to provide many more miles of reliable and enjoyable driving for its next owner.
This 2019 Buick Encore Preferred is a fantastic choice for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. Its compact yet capable SUV body style offers a commanding view of the road, while the smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive ensure confident handling. Whether you're commuting to work or heading out for an adventure, this Buick Encore provides a comfortable and efficient ride.
Here are five standout features of this exceptional 2019 Buick Encore Preferred:
- Sophisticated Two-Tone Interior: Step into a cabin that exudes elegance with its striking black and cream upholstery, creating a modern and upscale feel.
- Low Kilometers for Extended Enjoyment: With an incredibly low 15,468 km, this Encore has barely been broken in, promising years of worry-free driving ahead.
- Compact SUV Versatility: Enjoy the elevated driving position and adaptable cargo space of an SUV, perfect for both urban errands and spontaneous road trips.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes and a relaxed driving experience thanks to the efficient automatic transmission.
- Refined Buick Comfort: Buick is renowned for its comfortable ride, and this Encore Preferred delivers precisely that, ensuring every drive is a smooth and pleasant one.
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