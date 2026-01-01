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<p>Experience the perfect blend of style, versatility, and comfort with this pre-owned 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This stylish silver SUV crossover is designed for those who appreciate refined driving and practical functionality. Inside, the elegant black and cream interior creates a sophisticated and inviting atmosphere, making every journey a pleasure. With only 15,468 kilometers on the odometer, this Buick Encore Preferred is ready to provide many more miles of reliable and enjoyable driving for its next owner.</p><p>This 2019 Buick Encore Preferred is a fantastic choice for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. Its compact yet capable SUV body style offers a commanding view of the road, while the smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive ensure confident handling. Whether youre commuting to work or heading out for an adventure, this Buick Encore provides a comfortable and efficient ride.</p><p>Here are five standout features of this exceptional 2019 Buick Encore Preferred:</p><ul><li><strong>Sophisticated Two-Tone Interior:</strong> Step into a cabin that exudes elegance with its striking black and cream upholstery, creating a modern and upscale feel.</li><li><strong>Low Kilometers for Extended Enjoyment:</strong> With an incredibly low 15,468 km, this Encore has barely been broken in, promising years of worry-free driving ahead.</li><li><strong>Compact SUV Versatility:</strong> Enjoy the elevated driving position and adaptable cargo space of an SUV, perfect for both urban errands and spontaneous road trips.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience seamless gear changes and a relaxed driving experience thanks to the efficient automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Refined Buick Comfort:</strong> Buick is renowned for its comfortable ride, and this Encore Preferred delivers precisely that, ensuring every drive is a smooth and pleasant one.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2019 Buick Encore

15,468 KM

Details Description Features

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14283791

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
15,468KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJASBXKB773557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black and cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of style, versatility, and comfort with this pre-owned 2019 Buick Encore Preferred, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This stylish silver SUV crossover is designed for those who appreciate refined driving and practical functionality. Inside, the elegant black and cream interior creates a sophisticated and inviting atmosphere, making every journey a pleasure. With only 15,468 kilometers on the odometer, this Buick Encore Preferred is ready to provide many more miles of reliable and enjoyable driving for its next owner.

This 2019 Buick Encore Preferred is a fantastic choice for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. Its compact yet capable SUV body style offers a commanding view of the road, while the smooth automatic transmission and front-wheel drive ensure confident handling. Whether you're commuting to work or heading out for an adventure, this Buick Encore provides a comfortable and efficient ride.

Here are five standout features of this exceptional 2019 Buick Encore Preferred:

  • Sophisticated Two-Tone Interior: Step into a cabin that exudes elegance with its striking black and cream upholstery, creating a modern and upscale feel.
  • Low Kilometers for Extended Enjoyment: With an incredibly low 15,468 km, this Encore has barely been broken in, promising years of worry-free driving ahead.
  • Compact SUV Versatility: Enjoy the elevated driving position and adaptable cargo space of an SUV, perfect for both urban errands and spontaneous road trips.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes and a relaxed driving experience thanks to the efficient automatic transmission.
  • Refined Buick Comfort: Buick is renowned for its comfortable ride, and this Encore Preferred delivers precisely that, ensuring every drive is a smooth and pleasant one.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$19,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2019 Buick Encore