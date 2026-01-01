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<p>Looking for a smart and stylish ride thats perfect for navigating city streets and everyday commutes? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is excited to present this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, a fantastic option for those seeking efficiency and a touch of flair. Dressed in a classic white exterior and featuring a sleek black interior, this compact sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience for any journey. Its nimble design makes parking a breeze, while the fuel-efficient gasoline engine ensures youll spend less time at the pump and more time enjoying the drive.</p><p>This 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, with 168,860 kilometers on the odometer, is ready to hit the road with its new owner. The front-wheel drive ensures confident handling, and the versatile sedan body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo. Whether youre a first-time car buyer, looking for a reliable second vehicle, or simply want an economical and easy-to-drive car, this Spark LT is definitely worth considering. Come on down to R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. and discover how this Chevrolet Spark can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.</p><p>Winter tires included.</p><p>Here are 5 features of this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT that are sure to impress:</p><ul><li><strong>Agile Handling:</strong> Effortlessly maneuver through busy city streets and tight parking spaces with this cars renowned nimble handling.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Save money and reduce your environmental footprint with its excellent gasoline fuel economy, making every trip more economical.</li><li><strong>Modern Entertainment:</strong> Stay connected and entertained on the go with its integrated infotainment system, keeping your drives enjoyable.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Relax in the stylish black interior, designed for a comfortable and enjoyable experience for both driver and passengers.</li><li><strong>Convenient Four-Door Access:</strong> Easily load and unload passengers and cargo with the practicality of a four-door sedan body style.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2020 Chevrolet Spark

168,860 KM

Details Description Features

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14171713

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
168,860KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA3LC461831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a smart and stylish ride that's perfect for navigating city streets and everyday commutes? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is excited to present this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, a fantastic option for those seeking efficiency and a touch of flair. Dressed in a classic white exterior and featuring a sleek black interior, this compact sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience for any journey. Its nimble design makes parking a breeze, while the fuel-efficient gasoline engine ensures you'll spend less time at the pump and more time enjoying the drive.

This 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, with 168,860 kilometers on the odometer, is ready to hit the road with its new owner. The front-wheel drive ensures confident handling, and the versatile sedan body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo. Whether you're a first-time car buyer, looking for a reliable second vehicle, or simply want an economical and easy-to-drive car, this Spark LT is definitely worth considering. Come on down to R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. and discover how this Chevrolet Spark can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.

Winter tires included.

Here are 5 features of this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT that are sure to impress:

  • Agile Handling: Effortlessly maneuver through busy city streets and tight parking spaces with this car's renowned nimble handling.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Save money and reduce your environmental footprint with its excellent gasoline fuel economy, making every trip more economical.
  • Modern Entertainment: Stay connected and entertained on the go with its integrated infotainment system, keeping your drives enjoyable.
  • Comfortable Interior: Relax in the stylish black interior, designed for a comfortable and enjoyable experience for both driver and passengers.
  • Convenient Four-Door Access: Easily load and unload passengers and cargo with the practicality of a four-door sedan body style.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$9,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2020 Chevrolet Spark