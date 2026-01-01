$9,989+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT
2020 Chevrolet Spark
LT
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$9,989
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,860 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a smart and stylish ride that's perfect for navigating city streets and everyday commutes? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is excited to present this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, a fantastic option for those seeking efficiency and a touch of flair. Dressed in a classic white exterior and featuring a sleek black interior, this compact sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience for any journey. Its nimble design makes parking a breeze, while the fuel-efficient gasoline engine ensures you'll spend less time at the pump and more time enjoying the drive.
This 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT, with 168,860 kilometers on the odometer, is ready to hit the road with its new owner. The front-wheel drive ensures confident handling, and the versatile sedan body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo. Whether you're a first-time car buyer, looking for a reliable second vehicle, or simply want an economical and easy-to-drive car, this Spark LT is definitely worth considering. Come on down to R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. and discover how this Chevrolet Spark can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.
Winter tires included.
Here are 5 features of this 2020 Chevrolet Spark LT that are sure to impress:
- Agile Handling: Effortlessly maneuver through busy city streets and tight parking spaces with this car's renowned nimble handling.
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money and reduce your environmental footprint with its excellent gasoline fuel economy, making every trip more economical.
- Modern Entertainment: Stay connected and entertained on the go with its integrated infotainment system, keeping your drives enjoyable.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax in the stylish black interior, designed for a comfortable and enjoyable experience for both driver and passengers.
- Convenient Four-Door Access: Easily load and unload passengers and cargo with the practicality of a four-door sedan body style.
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