2009 BMW 3 Series
323i
Location
Kenny U-Pull
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
844-536-6987
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
187,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAPG73579A641029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,747 KM
Vehicle Description
CEL codes P15C8, P0305. Misfire causes lag when accelerating. Smells of burning oil.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
