<p><span style="background-color: rgb(245, 245, 245); color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">CEL codes P15C8, P0305. Misfire causes lag when accelerating. Smells of burning oil. </span></p>

2009 BMW 3 Series

187,747 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
2009 BMW 3 Series

323i

2009 BMW 3 Series

323i

Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

187,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAPG73579A641029

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 187,747 KM

CEL codes P15C8, P0305. Misfire causes lag when accelerating. Smells of burning oil.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ottawa

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2009 BMW 3 Series