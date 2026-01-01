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2010 Volkswagen Eos
Highline
2010 Volkswagen Eos
Highline
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$8,919
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
224,410KM
VIN WVWHA7AH4AV016705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour CORNSILK BEIGE, VIENNA LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 224,410 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2010 Volkswagen Eos doesnt skimp on the safety features and is safe, with the top up or down. This 2010 Volkswagen Eos is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The 2010 Volkswagen Eos is a compact two-door convertible with a power retractable hardtop and room for four occupants. The 4-cylinder 2010 Eos ranks as one of the best bargains among all convertibles by offering an upscale interior as well as a folding hardtop. The Eos boasts an extensive feature list that matches more upscale competitors while costing substantially less.
This convertible has 224,410 km. It's Shadow Blue Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
The 2010 Volkswagen Eos is a compact two-door convertible with a power retractable hardtop and room for four occupants. The 4-cylinder 2010 Eos ranks as one of the best bargains among all convertibles by offering an upscale interior as well as a folding hardtop. The Eos boasts an extensive feature list that matches more upscale competitors while costing substantially less.
This convertible has 224,410 km. It's Shadow Blue Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$8,919
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2010 Volkswagen Eos