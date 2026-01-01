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2023 Subaru Forester
Premier - Leather Seats
2023 Subaru Forester
Premier - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
43,686KM
VIN JF2SKERC4PH467495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White P
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,686 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel!
With modern technology and ultra comfortable interior, this Subaru Forester is filled with the latest infotainment and convenience features. This 2023 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Subaru Forester brings more convenience and versatility to your daily life with durable and quality materials, a driver focused cockpit and incredible off-road capability. With a well-engineered suspension that securely hugs the road and an impressive suite of driver assistance packages, the safety of you and your family is second to none.
This SUV has 43,686 km. It's Crystal White P in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forester's trim level is Premier. This range-topping Premium trim offers plush leather upholstery and a 9-speaker premium audio harman/kardon audio system, along with two-toned 5-spoke aluminum wheels, switchable drive modes, an express open/close dual-panel glass sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, dual-zone climate control, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. The upgrades continue, with power adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, towing equipment with trailer sway control, roof rack rails, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats for extra cargo versatility. Stay connected on the road via a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, integrated steering wheel audio controls, and SiriusXM satellite radio, as well as Subaru STARLINK services. Safety features include Subaru EyeSight with Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning, rear/side vehicle detection, forward and rear collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a back-up camera with a washer. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
With modern technology and ultra comfortable interior, this Subaru Forester is filled with the latest infotainment and convenience features. This 2023 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Subaru Forester brings more convenience and versatility to your daily life with durable and quality materials, a driver focused cockpit and incredible off-road capability. With a well-engineered suspension that securely hugs the road and an impressive suite of driver assistance packages, the safety of you and your family is second to none.
This SUV has 43,686 km. It's Crystal White P in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forester's trim level is Premier. This range-topping Premium trim offers plush leather upholstery and a 9-speaker premium audio harman/kardon audio system, along with two-toned 5-spoke aluminum wheels, switchable drive modes, an express open/close dual-panel glass sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, dual-zone climate control, and proximity keyless entry with push button start. The upgrades continue, with power adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, a heated leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, towing equipment with trailer sway control, roof rack rails, LED headlights with automatic high beams, and 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats for extra cargo versatility. Stay connected on the road via a larger 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, integrated steering wheel audio controls, and SiriusXM satellite radio, as well as Subaru STARLINK services. Safety features include Subaru EyeSight with Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning, rear/side vehicle detection, forward and rear collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a back-up camera with a washer. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Door Handles
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 225/55R18 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
Lane Centring Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
9 SPEAKERS
digital signal processor
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.700 Axle Ratio
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: 2,223 kgs (4,900 lbs)
63 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L DI Subaru Boxer 4-Cyl 16V DOHC w/VVT -inc: Horizontally opposed, electronic throttle control
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, dual-function X-mode, hill descent control, lock-up torque converter, shift lock, normal and 7-speed manual mode and paddle shift controls
Additional Features
Premium Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wheels: 18" x 7" 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: Two-tone w/machined finish
Express Open/Close Sliding Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
STARLINK boundary/curfew/speed alert (subscription required)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2023 Subaru Forester