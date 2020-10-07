Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

111,200 KM

Details Description Features

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland

613-794-6011

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

  1. 1606953386
  2. 1606953386
  3. 1606953387
  4. 1606953387
  5. 1606953387
  6. 1606953387
  7. 1606953387
  8. 1606953386
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

111,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6183780
  • VIN: 1G1PF5S98B7227235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Exceptionally clean car Inside & Out Drives like new Only 111,000 km's !!!!! Automatic AC Power Windows Power Mirrors Cruise control Heated Mirrors Aux Input Electronic Stability Control Price includes Safety & 6 Months Warranty Quebec & Ontario Safety available $5,800 + HST

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoland

2004 Honda Civic LX
 129,085 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 123,100 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Sentra S...
 161,200 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoland

Autoland

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

Call Dealer

613-794-XXXX

(click to show)

613-794-6011

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory