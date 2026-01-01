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TOP OF THE LINE TOURING 8-PASSENGER!! Leather, sunroof, rear 16-inch screen DVD player, heated seats, navigation, blind spot monitor, backup camera, keyless entry, rear sunshades, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2012 Honda Odyssey

282,000 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn Touring w-RES & Navi

Watch This Vehicle
14201318

2012 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn Touring w-RES & Navi

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14201318
  2. 14201318
  3. 14201318
  4. 14201318
  5. 14201318
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
282,000KM
VIN 5FNRL5H97CB508115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bellanova White Pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 282,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE TOURING 8-PASSENGER!! Leather, sunroof, rear 16-inch screen DVD player, heated seats, navigation, blind spot monitor, backup camera, keyless entry, rear sunshades, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2012 Honda Odyssey