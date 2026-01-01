$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Odyssey
4dr Wgn Touring w-RES & Navi
2012 Honda Odyssey
4dr Wgn Touring w-RES & Navi
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bellanova White Pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 282,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE TOURING 8-PASSENGER!! Leather, sunroof, rear 16-inch screen DVD player, heated seats, navigation, blind spot monitor, backup camera, keyless entry, rear sunshades, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500