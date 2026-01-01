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*VEHICLE SOLD AS IS NOT CERTIFIED!*350 W/ TOURING PACKAGE!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, navigation, backup camera, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2012 Lexus ES

142,207 KM

Details Description

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Lexus ES

350 | TOURING PKG | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV

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14445859

2012 Lexus ES

350 | TOURING PKG | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14445859
  2. 14445859
  3. 14445859
  4. 14445859
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$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,207KM
VIN JTHBK1EG0C2489277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261023
  • Mileage 142,207 KM

Vehicle Description

*VEHICLE SOLD AS IS NOT CERTIFIED!*350 W/ TOURING PACKAGE!! Leather, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, navigation, backup camera, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at my expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$9,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2012 Lexus ES