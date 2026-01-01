$38,653+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited SAHARA 4X4 | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | HARD TOP | A/C
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited SAHARA 4X4 | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | HARD TOP | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$38,653
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260979
- Mileage 50,792 KM
Vehicle Description
Sarhara 4X4 w/ Heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, hard top, 18-inch alloys, backup camera, rear mounted full sized spare tire, running boards, Off Road pages, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500