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Sarhara 4X4 w/ Heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, hard top, 18-inch alloys, backup camera, rear mounted full sized spare tire, running boards, Off Road pages, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2023 Jeep Wrangler

50,792 KM

Details Description

$38,653

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited SAHARA 4X4 | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | HARD TOP | A/C

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14445862

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited SAHARA 4X4 | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | HARD TOP | A/C

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14445862
  2. 14445862
  3. 14445862
  4. 14445862
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$38,653

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,792KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN5PW611730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 260979
  • Mileage 50,792 KM

Vehicle Description

Sarhara 4X4 w/ Heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, hard top, 18-inch alloys, backup camera, rear mounted full sized spare tire, running boards, Off Road pages, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$38,653

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Jeep Wrangler