$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Sonic
5dr HB LT Auto
2014 Chevrolet Sonic
5dr HB LT Auto
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,769 KM
Vehicle Description
LT W/ APPREANCE GROUP!! Sunroof, heated seats, remote start, 16-inch alloys, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power lock, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500