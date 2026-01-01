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LT W/ APPREANCE GROUP!! Sunroof, heated seats, remote start, 16-inch alloys, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power lock, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

138,769 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Chevrolet Sonic

5dr HB LT Auto

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14201312

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

5dr HB LT Auto

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14201312
  2. 14201312
  3. 14201312
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Used
138,769KM
VIN 1G1JC6EH9E4148962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,769 KM

Vehicle Description

LT W/ APPREANCE GROUP!! Sunroof, heated seats, remote start, 16-inch alloys, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry, power lock, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2014 Chevrolet Sonic