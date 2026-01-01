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LOW KMS! All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2019 Honda HR-V

124,133 KM

Details Description

$19,631

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda HR-V

Lx Awd Cvt

Watch This Vehicle
14201315

2019 Honda HR-V

Lx Awd Cvt

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14201315
  2. 14201315
Contact Seller

$19,631

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
124,133KM
VIN 3CZRU6H3XKM100419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,133 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS! All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$19,631

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Honda HR-V