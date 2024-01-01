Menu
The 2014 Honda Civic 2HGFB2F51EH000533 - A reliable compact sedan offering fuel efficiency and practicality. 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
Front-wheel drive Cloth upholstery
Power windows and locks Bluetooth connectivity Rearview camera
Keyless entry USB port
AM/FM stereo with CD player Air conditioning

The 2014 Honda Civic 2HGFB2F51EH000533 delivers a blend of reliability, efficiency, and modern features in a compact sedan package. --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px 0px; color: #0d0d0d; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The 2014 Honda Civic 2HGFB2F51EH000533 delivers a blend of reliability, efficiency, and modern features in a compact sedan package.</p>

2014 Honda Civic

88,531 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic

EX

2014 Honda Civic

EX

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,531KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F51EH000533

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,531 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2014 Honda Civic 2HGFB2F51EH000533 - A reliable compact sedan offering fuel efficiency and practicality.

  • 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine
  • Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Cloth upholstery
  • Power windows and locks
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Rearview camera
  • Keyless entry
  • USB port
  • AM/FM stereo with CD player
  • Air conditioning

The 2014 Honda Civic 2HGFB2F51EH000533 delivers a blend of reliability, efficiency, and modern features in a compact sedan package.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2014 Honda Civic