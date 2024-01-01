$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Honda Civic
EX
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
88,531KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F51EH000533
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,531 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Honda Civic 2HGFB2F51EH000533 - A reliable compact sedan offering fuel efficiency and practicality.
- 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine
- Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
- Front-wheel drive
- Cloth upholstery
- Power windows and locks
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Rearview camera
- Keyless entry
- USB port
- AM/FM stereo with CD player
- Air conditioning
The 2014 Honda Civic 2HGFB2F51EH000533 delivers a blend of reliability, efficiency, and modern features in a compact sedan package.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email GO2 Auto
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Call Dealer
613-680-XXXX(click to show)
