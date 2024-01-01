Menu
<div><strong>For Sale: 2015 Hyundai Tucson SE FWD</strong></div><br /><div><strong>Mileage:</strong><span> 102800km</span><br></div><br /><div><strong>Features:</strong></div><ul><li><strong>Make:</strong> Hyundai</li><li><strong>Model:</strong> Tucson SE</li><li><strong>Year:</strong> 2015</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong><span> Equipped</span><br /></li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong><span> Enabled</span><br /></li><li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Equipped</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Locks:</strong><span> Installed</span><br /></li><li><strong>Alloy Wheels:</strong> Installed</li></ul><br /><div><br></div><ul><li><strong>Description:</strong></li></ul><br /><div><strong><br></strong>Explore the perfect combination of practicality, comfort, and reliability with this 2015 Hyundai Tucson SE FWD. Well-maintained and in excellent condition, this compact SUV is ready to offer a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. The front-wheel-drive system ensures fuel efficiency and a responsive ride, making it ideal for city driving and highway cruising.</div><br /><div>Inside, youll find a range of premium features, including heated seats for added comfort in colder weather and Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free communication and entertainment. </div><br /><div>With its sleek design and alloy wheels, this Hyundai Tucson SE is both stylish and functional, providing everything you need for daily commutes or weekend getaways.</div><br /><div>For more information or to schedule a test drive, please contact us.</div><br /><div><strong>Location:</strong><span> Garage Plus Auto 1201 Bank Street Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7 Canada</span></div><br /><div><strong>Website:</strong> garageplusautocentre.com</div>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

