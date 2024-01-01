$11,750+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson
SE FWD
2015 Hyundai Tucson
SE FWD
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-695-0800
$11,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,800KM
VIN KM8JT3AF1FU095679
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,800 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2015 Hyundai Tucson SE FWD
Mileage: 102800km
Features:
Explore the perfect combination of practicality, comfort, and reliability with this 2015 Hyundai Tucson SE FWD. Well-maintained and in excellent condition, this compact SUV is ready to offer a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. The front-wheel-drive system ensures fuel efficiency and a responsive ride, making it ideal for city driving and highway cruising.
Inside, you'll find a range of premium features, including heated seats for added comfort in colder weather and Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free communication and entertainment.
With its sleek design and alloy wheels, this Hyundai Tucson SE is both stylish and functional, providing everything you need for daily commutes or weekend getaways.
For more information or to schedule a test drive, please contact us.
Location: Garage Plus Auto 1201 Bank Street Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7 Canada
Website: garageplusautocentre.com
- Make: Hyundai
- Model: Tucson SE
- Year: 2015
- Heated Seats: Equipped
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Enabled
- Cruise Control: Equipped
- Power Windows and Locks: Installed
- Alloy Wheels: Installed
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
2015 Hyundai Tucson