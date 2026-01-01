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This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2015 Jeep Cherokee

153,901 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Jeep Cherokee

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13988130

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
153,901KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS1FW685245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,901 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Jeep Cherokee