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2015 Jeep Cherokee
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
153,901KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS1FW685245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,901 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2015 Jeep Cherokee