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North 4X4 w/ Heated seats & steering, remote start, 8.4-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, backup camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2015 Jeep Cherokee

143,224 KM

Details Description

$12,481

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr North

Watch This Vehicle
14136115

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr North

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$12,481

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
143,224KM
VIN 1C4PJMCB6FW603136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,224 KM

Vehicle Description

North 4X4 w/ Heated seats & steering, remote start, 8.4-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, backup camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$12,481

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Jeep Cherokee