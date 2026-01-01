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This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 132,264 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

132,264 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - Bluetooth

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14165746

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
132,264KM
VIN 3MZBM1U77FM176900

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P-9540B
  • Mileage 132,264 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 132,264 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en


All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
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613-225-2277

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Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2015 Mazda MAZDA3