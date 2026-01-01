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2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GX - Bluetooth
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GX - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
132,264KM
VIN 3MZBM1U77FM176900
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-9540B
- Mileage 132,264 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 132,264 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2015 Mazda MAZDA3