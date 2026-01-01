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<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> Who says a small car has to be a penalty box? Enjoy the drive in this fun Nissan Micra. This 2015 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.<br> <br>Live boldly with this Nissan Micra. Break away from the pack with fun to drive agility and impressive fuel economy. Say yes to European design, grab onto the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shine on with chrome in all the right places. Regardless of your plans, youve made the right choice with this fun, affordable Nissan Micra.<br> <br>This low mileage sedan has just 74,100 km. Its Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 2.99%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2015 Nissan Micra

74,100 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Nissan Micra

S - Low Mileage

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2015 Nissan Micra

S - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
74,100KM
VIN 3N1CK3CPXFL240026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7068A
  • Mileage 74,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Who says a small car has to be a penalty box? Enjoy the drive in this fun Nissan Micra. This 2015 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Live boldly with this Nissan Micra. Break away from the pack with fun to drive agility and impressive fuel economy. Say yes to European design, grab onto the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and shine on with chrome in all the right places. Regardless of your plans, you've made the right choice with this fun, affordable Nissan Micra.

This low mileage sedan has just 74,100 km. It's Silver in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance


Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 2.99%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2015 Nissan Micra S - Low Mileage for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Nissan Micra S - Low Mileage 74,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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613-596-1515

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Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2015 Nissan Micra