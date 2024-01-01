Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

249,284 KM

Details Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SL

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SL

Location

Bank Street Mazda

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0253

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
249,284KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV8FC883233

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 249,284 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: leather
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Horsepower: 170hp @ 6,000rpm
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine horsepower: 170hp @ 6,000RPM
Approach angle: 17 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
Fuel economy city: 9.5L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 9.60 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,843L (100.4 cu.ft.)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Primary LCD size: 5.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Exterior parking camera rear: RearView Monitor yes
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear legroom: 963mm (37.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Front hiproom: 1,372mm (54.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,323mm (52.1)
Drive type: all-wheel
Ground clearance (min): 188mm (7.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,438mm (56.6)
Exterior length: 4,630mm (182.3)
Front headroom: 1,004mm (39.5)
Curb weight: 1,643kg (3,622lbs)
Smart device integration: NissanConnect
Torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Wheelbase: 2,706mm (106.5)
Front legroom: 1,092mm (43.0)
Engine torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4)
Exterior height: 1,696mm (66.8)
GVWR: 2,122kg (4,678lbs)
Fuel economy combined: 8.5L/100 km
Rear headroom: 930mm (36.6)
Front tires: 225/60VR18.0
Rear tires: 225/60VR18.0
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 2.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,112 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,982 L (70 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Nissan Rogue