$8,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SL
2015 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SL
Location
Bank Street Mazda
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0253
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
249,284KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV8FC883233
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 249,284 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: leather
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Horsepower: 170hp @ 6,000rpm
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine horsepower: 170hp @ 6,000RPM
Approach angle: 17 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
Fuel economy city: 9.5L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 9.60 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,843L (100.4 cu.ft.)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Primary LCD size: 5.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Exterior parking camera rear: RearView Monitor yes
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear legroom: 963mm (37.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Front hiproom: 1,372mm (54.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,323mm (52.1)
Drive type: all-wheel
Ground clearance (min): 188mm (7.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,438mm (56.6)
Exterior length: 4,630mm (182.3)
Front headroom: 1,004mm (39.5)
Curb weight: 1,643kg (3,622lbs)
Smart device integration: NissanConnect
Torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Wheelbase: 2,706mm (106.5)
Front legroom: 1,092mm (43.0)
Engine torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4)
Exterior height: 1,696mm (66.8)
GVWR: 2,122kg (4,678lbs)
Fuel economy combined: 8.5L/100 km
Rear headroom: 930mm (36.6)
Front tires: 225/60VR18.0
Rear tires: 225/60VR18.0
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 2.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,112 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,982 L (70 cu.ft.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bank Street Mazda
2015 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SL 249,284 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GS 49,900 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Fit 5dr HB Man DX-A 162,200 KM $8,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bank Street Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bank Street Mazda
Primary
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8
Call Dealer
613-801-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Bank Street Mazda
613-801-0253
2015 Nissan Rogue