$14,387+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
S UPGRADE | 6-SPEED |HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF |ALLOYS
2015 Toyota Corolla
S UPGRADE | 6-SPEED |HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF |ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$14,387
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260994
- Mileage 151,121 KM
Vehicle Description
6-SPEED MANUAL S W/ UPGRADE PACKAGE!! Leather, sunroof, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, backup camera, automatic climate control, keyless entry, power locks power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500